Activist investor Red Mountain pushes Deckers' board to explore sale
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.
July 24 British Land : * Auto alert - British Land Company PLC The interim dividend up 2.3
percent to 0.7 pence per share * £512 million of acquisitions since start of the year * Dividend increased by 2.3% to 6.75 pence for the quarter * Dividend increased by 2.3% to 6.75 pence for the quarter and 27.0 pence for
the full year * All west end developments completing this year; good levels of letting
interest * Total near-term prospective pipeline now stands at 1.4 million sq ft * Retail units in administration reduced from 0.9% to 0.5% of total rent * Cheesegrater" building is around half pre-let Source text for Eikon:
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.