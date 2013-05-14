May 14 British Land : * Profits are up despite the significant level of recycling * Underlying pbt1 +1.9% to £274 million * Portfolio valuation at £10.5 billion (+0.5% * Epra nav1 ahead at 596 pence per share, +0.2% increase over 12 months * Quarterly dividend of 6.6 pence; bringing the full year to 26.4 pence