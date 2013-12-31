Dec 31 BSKYB : * In arrangement with Barclays Bank to repurchase shares for cancellation during co's close period from 1 January * Twenty-first Century Fox will sell to company sufficient ordinary shares to maintain its percentage shareholding * Arrangements form part of 500 mln stg buyback programme approved by shareholders at company's AGM on 22 November 2013 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here