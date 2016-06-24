US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
VIENNA, June 24 Britain's decision to leave the European Union will not immediately have a strong effect on the European steel industry, the chairman of the World Steel Association said on Friday.
"There is no massive direct impact to be expected for the European steel industry in the short term," Wolfgang Eder, who heads the trade group and is also chief executive of Austria's Voestalpine, said in a statement.
However, changes in exchange rates could shift the international balance of power within the hard-pressed sector, he added.
"A significant depreciation of the euro would be a clear negative scenario, as this would make Europe an even more attractive region for exports from China and other regions," Eder said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)
MEXICO CITY, May 18 The governing board of Mexico's central bank unanimously hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent on Thursday, surprising most market participants who expected the bank to keep rates steady as it sought to keep above-target inflation in check.