By Kate Holton and Neil Maidment
LONDON, June 11 British soft drinks maker
Britvic Plc played down the chances of resurrecting
merger talks with smaller rival A.G. Barr Plc, after the
proposed deal was finally given the blessing of the competition
watchdog.
Irn Bru-maker A.G. Barr and Britvic, behind the Robinsons
and Tango brands, had agreed an all-share merger in November,
which lapsed in February when the Competition Commission
launched its investigation.
That gave Britvic time to unveil its own self-help plan to
cut costs and further expand overseas.
"Our company is in a different place to last summer when the
terms of the merger were agreed," Britvic Chairman Gerald
Corbett said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The cost savings from merging are less, we are performing
better, we have new management and we have a new strategy to
deliver good growth internationally as well as in the UK."
One industry source familiar with the deal said that, given
the changes at Britvic, he would be "very surprised" if the
merger went ahead.
That view was in contrast to upbeat Barr comments welcoming
the regulatory clearance as a "positive step" and arguing the
deal's strategic rationale remained.
Shares in Britvic closed down 3 percent while Barr shares
fell 1 percent.
A combination of the two companies, which both date back to
the 19th century, would create one of Europe's biggest drinks
groups, bringing together the fizzy orange Irn-Bru dubbed
Scotland's national drink and Britvic's brands which also
include J2O and Fruit Shoot.
RISE IN VALUE
Under the original terms, investors in Britvic would have
owned 63 percent of the combined group, while Barr shareholders
would have owned the rest. The head of the smaller firm, Roger
White, was due to lead the new group.
Based on current market values, the two together would be
worth 1.8 billion pounds, compared with 1.3 billion when talks
first emerged last year.
The rise in value has partly been driven by Britvic's push
under new Chief Executive Simon Litherland to cut costs and
expand in the United States, Spain and India, all moves designed
to strengthen its position regardless of whether the deal was
allowed to go ahead.
The appointment of Litherland at Britvic, which was formed
by a chemist to make homemade soft rinks, followed a rocky
couple of years, marred by a recall of Fruit Shoot drinks due to
faulty caps and inconsistent trading.
Barr's White told Reuters he was focussed on his own
company's position and would not engage in tit-for-tat talks,
adding "it's up to them to say what they think".
"From our point of view we didn't need to do this deal last
year (and) we don't need to do this deal this year to be a
continuing successful, strong, independent business," White
said.
"We can still see the strategic logic, the same as it was
three or four months ago," White added. "There's going to be
lots of speculation driven by lots of words of wisdom today, but
we are not going to get involved."
White declined to comment on speculation the firm could
alternatively be interested in buying the Lucozade and Ribena
brands being sold by GlaxoSmithKline, which could fetch
more than 1 billion pounds.
