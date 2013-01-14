BRIEF-Tangrenshen Group's share trade to halt pending acquisition
* Says share trade to halt from June 5 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
LONDON Jan 14 Britvic PLC : * Oft is extending the timetable for its decision on the merger as it has not
yet completed its review * Anticipated effective date of the merger will no longer be 30 January 2013 as
previously announced.
* Says share trade to halt from June 5 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
ISTANBUL, June 2 Turkish light vehicle sales fell 9 percent year-on-year in May, with passenger car sales down 11 percent and light commercial vehicle sales dipping 2 percent, the Automotive Distributors Association (ODD) said on Friday.