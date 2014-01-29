Jan 29 Britvic PLC : * Remains on track to deliver full year EBIT in line with previous guidance of

148 million pounds to 156 million pounds * Q1 revenue increased by 2.8 percent (actual exchange rate) and 1.3 percent (constant exchange rate) to 311.8 million pounds * GB revenue growth of 1.5 percent, driven by robust arp growth of 3.0 percent * International revenue growth of 5.6 percent * France revenue growth of 4.7 percent * Trading in the first few weeks of Q2 is ahead of last year * Source text