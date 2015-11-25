Nov 25 Britvic Plc, the British maker
of Robinsons squash and Tango, had seen a slow start to its
full-year 2016 due to challenging market conditions, but that it
would grow its profit in the year.
The company, which also makes PepsiCo brands Pepsi
Max and 7UP, said it expected full-year 2016 earnings before
interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA) to be in the range of
180 million pounds to 190 million pounds ($271.89 million to
$287 million).
Britvic reported a 7.1 percent rise in constant currency
EBITA to 171.6 million pounds for the full year ended Sept. 27,
2015. Revenue on a constant currency basis fell marginally to
1.30 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6620 pounds)
