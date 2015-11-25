Nov 25 Britvic Plc, the British maker of Robinsons squash and Tango, had seen a slow start to its full-year 2016 due to challenging market conditions, but that it would grow its profit in the year.

The company, which also makes PepsiCo brands Pepsi Max and 7UP, said it expected full-year 2016 earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA) to be in the range of 180 million pounds to 190 million pounds ($271.89 million to $287 million).

Britvic reported a 7.1 percent rise in constant currency EBITA to 171.6 million pounds for the full year ended Sept. 27, 2015. Revenue on a constant currency basis fell marginally to 1.30 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6620 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)