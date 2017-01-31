Jan 31 British soft drinks firm Britvic said first-quarter revenue rose 4.3 percent on strong sales of its drinks in Britain and international markets.

Sales in Britain, which accounted for nearly 60 percent of Britvic's total revenue in the first quarter, rose 2.2 percent to 209.8 million pounds ($262 million) on strong demand for its carbonates like Pepsi Max, 7UP in the UK.

The Robinsons squash maker said international revenue jumped 19.8 percent with its Fruit Shoot drink boosting sales in the U.S.

Total revenue for the first quarter rose to 351 million pounds and volumes grew by 3.9 percent. ($1 = 0.8004 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)