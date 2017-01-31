Jan 31 British soft drinks firm Britvic
said first-quarter revenue rose 4.3 percent on strong sales of
its drinks in Britain and international markets.
Sales in Britain, which accounted for nearly 60 percent of
Britvic's total revenue in the first quarter, rose 2.2 percent
to 209.8 million pounds ($262 million) on strong demand for its
carbonates like Pepsi Max, 7UP in the UK.
The Robinsons squash maker said international revenue jumped
19.8 percent with its Fruit Shoot drink boosting sales in the
U.S.
Total revenue for the first quarter rose to 351 million
pounds and volumes grew by 3.9 percent.
($1 = 0.8004 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)