(Adds details, share price)

Jan 31 British soft drinks firm Britvic said first-quarter revenue rose 4.3 percent on strong sales of its drinks in Britain as well as international markets.

Sales in Britain, which accounted for nearly 60 percent of Britvic's total revenue in the first quarter, rose 2.2 percent to 209.8 million pounds ($262 million) on strong demand for its carbonates like Pepsi Max, 7UP in the UK.

Sales growth in UK came from convenience and food service channels like the restaurant chain, Subway, while sales at the grocery channel remain subdued, the company said.

The Robinsons squash maker said international revenue jumped 19.8 percent with its Fruit Shoot drink boosting sales in the U.S.

Britvic, which also makes and sells PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi and 7UP in the UK, operates mainly in Britain, Ireland and France, but has recently expanded into the United States, Brazil, Spain, India with its Fruit Shoot brand.

Revenue at its France and Ireland markets grew 6.3 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively.

Shares in the company were up 1.7 percent at 599 pence at 0807 GMT.

Total revenue for the first quarter rose to 351 million pounds and volumes grew by 3.9 percent. ($1 = 0.8004 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)