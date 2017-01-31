(Adds details, share price)
Jan 31 British soft drinks firm Britvic
said first-quarter revenue rose 4.3 percent on strong sales of
its drinks in Britain as well as international markets.
Sales in Britain, which accounted for nearly 60 percent of
Britvic's total revenue in the first quarter, rose 2.2 percent
to 209.8 million pounds ($262 million) on strong demand for its
carbonates like Pepsi Max, 7UP in the UK.
Sales growth in UK came from convenience and food service
channels like the restaurant chain, Subway, while sales at the
grocery channel remain subdued, the company said.
The Robinsons squash maker said international revenue jumped
19.8 percent with its Fruit Shoot drink boosting sales in the
U.S.
Britvic, which also makes and sells PepsiCo brands such as
Pepsi and 7UP in the UK, operates mainly in Britain, Ireland and
France, but has recently expanded into the United States,
Brazil, Spain, India with its Fruit Shoot brand.
Revenue at its France and Ireland markets grew 6.3 percent
and 6.4 percent, respectively.
Shares in the company were up 1.7 percent at 599 pence at
0807 GMT.
Total revenue for the first quarter rose to 351 million
pounds and volumes grew by 3.9 percent.
($1 = 0.8004 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)