July 11 Soft drink maker Britvic Plc
said the impact of its recall of Robinsons Fruit Shoot and Fruit
Shoot Hydro packs last week would be greater than previously
estimated and that its full-year results would be at the lower
end of market expectations.
Britvic said it was unable to speedily resolve the issue
regarding faulty new design caps, which led to the recall,
despite its ongoing investigations. It would use an alternative
cap for the packs and start to resupply customers in six weeks.
The company, whose own brands include Tango and J2O soft
drinks, said the recall would cut between 15 million pounds
($23.24 million) and 25 million pounds from profit before tax
for the current and next financial years.
The company said last week that it expected the recall to
cut profit before tax by 1 million pounds to 5 million pounds
for the current fiscal year.
Britvic, which also produces and sells PepsiCo Inc's
brands such as Pepsi and 7UP in Britain and Ireland, said it
continued to be affected by poor weather and weak demand in the
UK.
Shares in Britvic, which have lost 5 percent value since the
recall, closed at 300.2 pence on the London Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.