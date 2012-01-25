* Growth led by UK, French sales
* Pepsi "substantially" grew UK take-home mkt share
* Ireland revenue drops 10 pct
* Sees year results meeting expectations
* Shares up 0.9 percent
LONDON, Jan 25 British soft drinks maker
and distributor Britvic reported a rise in revenues as
big market share gains for Pepsi, which it makes and distributes
under license in the UK, helped offset a tough Irish market.
The Chelmsford-based company, whose own brands include
Robinsons, Tango, and J2O, said on Wednesday that first quarter
revenue rose 2.5 percent at constant exchange rates to 295.2
million pounds ($460.1 million).
Its British carbonates business performed particularly
strongly with a 5.8 percent revenue rise driven by Pepsi which
Britvic said had substantially grown its share of the take-home
cola market.
Britvic produces and sells PepsiCo brands such as
Pepsi and 7UP in Britain and Ireland.
"We expect the general economic and trading environments to
remain challenging but, despite this caution, we are confident
in our ability to deliver another solid set of results for the
year ahead, in line with our expectations," Britvic Chief
Executive Paul Moody said in a statement.
Elsewhere French revenues grew by 12.6 percent as the
company said it managed to push through big price rises in
response to higher raw materials costs and that its share of the
syrups market, where it owns the Teisseire brand, had increased.
Revenue from Ireland slumped 10 percent due to price cuts
and a 0.2 percent dip in sales volumes.
Britvic said half of the sales decline in Ireland stemmed
from weakness at its wholesale business distributing third-party
brands to pubs and bars. It said the trend of people buying
drinks to take home rather than going out had been particularly
marked in a country where the economy is reeling from a burst
property bubble and unemployment is close to a 20-year high.
Britvic's shares, which have lost about a quarter of their
value over the last 12 months, were up 0.9 percent at 338.9
pence by 0844 GMT, performing broadly in line with a 0.8 percent
higher FTSE 250 midcap index.