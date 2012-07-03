July 3 Britain's Britvic Plc said it
recalled packs of its popular children's drinks Robinsons Fruit
Shoot and Fruit Shoot Hydro as a precautionary measure, because
some of its new-design caps may be damaged and come off.
"Consumers with any affected product should return it to the
retailer for a refund," the company said on its website.
Britvic markets the recalled drinks in the UK as a healthier
alternative to carbonated soft drinks.
The company, whose own brands include Tango and J2O soft
drinks, said it expected the recall to cut profit before tax by
1 million to 5 million pounds ($1.6 million to $7.8 million) for
the current fiscal year.
"The company's worse-case scenario is about four-and-a-half
percent hit on profit this year," said Panmure Gordon analyst
Damian Mcneela.
Shares in Britvic, which also produces and sells PepsiCo
Inc's brands such as Pepsi and 7UP in Britain and
Ireland, were down 5 percent at 317.9 pence at 1335 GMT on the
London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.