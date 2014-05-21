LONDON May 21 British soft drinks group Britvic posted a 13.5 percent rise in first half operating profit and said its Fruit Shoot roll-out in the United States had now gone nationwide.

The group, which makes drinks such as Robinsons squash, Fruit Shoot and Tango, as well as PepsiCo brands Pepsi and 7UP in Britain and Ireland, on Wednesday said operating profit for the 28 weeks to April 13 had risen to 59 million pounds, slightly ahead of consensus forecasts of 57.67 million.

First half revenue rose 4.7 percent to 670.7 million pounds ($1.13 billion), with volumes up 3.9 percent. Britvic said it remained on track to post annual operating profit of 148 million to 156 million pounds for 2014. ($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Sarah Young)