LONDON Jan 23 Britvic PLC :
* Auto alert - Britvic Plc Q1 revenue rose 4.8 percent
to 303.2
million STG
* Q1 group revenue up 4.8% to £303.2M, with strong growth in
average realised
price
* Gb revenue up 5.4%, led by gb carbonates revenue growth of
9.2%
* France revenue growth of 4.3%, driven by average realised
price
* O accelerate the distribution of fruit shoot to a total of 30
US states by
summer 2013
* Pepsico south west Europe for the national distribution of
fruit shoot in
Spain commencing early spring 2013
* Expected effective date of the merger with a.g. barr
is 26 February
2013
* Second quarter has started more slowly reflecting the
continuing challenging
economic and trading environment