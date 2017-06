LONDON Feb 13 Britvic PLC : * Board change and financial guidance for 2013 * Appointment of Simon Litherland as chief executive officer with immediate

effect * 2013 EBIT currently expected to be in the range of £125M to £131M * Sees 2013 capital spend in the range of £35M to £45M * Paul Moody, outgoing CEO, will retire from the company and will be available

for six months on a consultancy basis