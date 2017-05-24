May 24 British soft drinks firm Britvic Plc
said it was poised to deliver full-year performance in
line with market expectations as strong sales of its drinks
across all its markets helped drive an 11.5 percent rise in
first-half revenue.
The Robinsons squash maker on Wednesday also named John
Daly, senior independent director and chair of the Remuneration
Committee, as chairman, effective Sept 1.
Daly will assume the role from Gerald Corbett, who will
retire from the board on Sept. 1, the company said.
Pre-exceptional earnings before interest, taxes and
amortisation for the 28 weeks ended April 16 rose 6.7 percent to
73.6 million pounds ($95.5 million) on revenue of 756.3 million
pounds, the company said in a statement.
"Britvic has delivered a strong first-half performance
driven by organic revenue growth in all our markets and
successful management of input cost inflation," Chief Executive
Simon Litherland said.
($1 = 0.7710 pounds)
