LONDON, July 24 Britvic, the British
maker of Robinsons soft drinks, said it expected full-year
operating profit to be towards the top of its guided range after
fourth-quarter trading started well and the firm delivered on
cost savings targets.
Britvic had indicated it expected an operating profit of
between 148 million pounds ($252 million) and 156 million
pounds.
A year on from rejecting an all-share merger proposal from
smaller rival AG Barr in favour of a cost cutting drive
designed to bolster growth at home and abroad, the firm said
third-quarter revenue had risen 4.1 percent to 329.5 million
pounds.
The increase in sales for the 12 weeks to July 6 was helped
by 5.8 percent volume growth, the firm said on Thursday,
offsetting a 1.4 percent fall in average price.
The group's British carbonates arm, led by Pepsi, saw
revenues up 10.4 percent, helping offset weaker performances in
its stills category and in Ireland. Its French and international
arm both saw revenues increase.
The group, which makes and sells PepsiCo brands such
as Pepsi and 7UP in Britain, currently makes 70 percent of sales
at home but wants to grow abroad by franchising brands like
Fruit Shoot and Robinsons.
In May, the firm said its Fruit Shoot children's drink was
now available across the United States, while it also launched
the drink in Spain in 2013 and in India this month.
British rival Nichols, which sells Vimto in over 65
countries, also reported financial results on Thursday, posting
an 11 percent rise in first-half pretax profit.
Shares in Britvic closed at 763p on Wednesday, up 45 percent
on a year ago, valuing the business at 1.8 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.5872 British Pounds)
