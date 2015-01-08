BRIEF-Soktas Tekstil Q1 net loss widens to 16.2 mln lira
* Q1 REVENUE OF 68.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 65.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Brivais Vilnis AS :
* Says in 2014 it has little less turnover than in 2013
* Says FY 2014 net profit will be over EUR 500,000 ($589,050) which is less than in 2013
* Sees 2015 turnover the same as in 2014
* Says main reason of reduction of FY 2014 turnover and net profit is unstable economic situation in Russian Federation and other CIS countries Source text: bit.ly/1Au5Dbi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8488 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE OF 68.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 65.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 28.3 MILLION LIRA ($7.90 MILLION) VERSUS 47.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO