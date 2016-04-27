April 27 Shopping center owner and operator
Brixmor Property Group Inc named Angela Aman its chief
financial officer, nearly three months after the company's top
officers quit following an internal review that found its
quarterly statements were altered.
Chief Executive Michael Carroll, Chief Financial Officer
Michael Pappagallo and Chief Accounting Officer Steven Splain
resigned in February after the review found that the statements
had been tampered with to show consistent growth in
same-property net operating income.
Aman replaces interim CFO Barry Lefkowitz, who will step
down from his management position, effective May 20, the company
said. (1.usa.gov/24kKvTt).
Shares of New York-based Brixmor had risen nearly 23 percent
since the accounting review in February.
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)