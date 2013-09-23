By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Brixmor Property Group Inc
, the neighborhood shopping center company that
Blackstone Group LP plans to bring to the public market,
said it intends to raise gross proceeds of $750 million in an
initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing on
Monday.
Brixmor, the real estate investment trust that owns 521
shopping centers anchored chiefly by supermarkets, also said it
plans to add two independent members to its board: Michael
Berman, chief financial officer of mall owner General Growth
Properties Inc and Anthony Deering, former chief
executive of The Rouse Co, which General Growth bought in 2004.
The IPO, which is expected to come in the fourth quarter,
was initially filed in July.
Brixmor also said it added additional underwriters to the
IPO, including Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank
Securities.