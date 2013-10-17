Oct 17 Brixmor Property Group Inc, a shopping
center operator owned by Blackstone Group LP, said it
expected its initial public offering to be priced between $19
and $21 per share, raising about $790 million.
At the top end of the expected price range, the REIT would
be valued at about $4.61 billion. Brixmor, which first filed for
an IPO in July, is offering 37.5 million shares.
Blackstone has recently moved aggressively to sell or take
public its real estate assets. It filed in September to take
U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Inc public and also
registered hotel chain Extended Stay America Inc for an IPO.
Brixmor has 521 shopping centers, which span the country
from California to Maine, are anchored chiefly by supermarkets.
The company intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol "BRX".
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Wells
Fargo Securities and Barclays are among the lead underwriters
for the IPO.