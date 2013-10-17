By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK Oct 17 Brixmor Property Group Inc, a
shopping center company owned by Blackstone Group LP and
Blackstone's first property company to become publicly traded
could raise more $905.6 million in its intitial public offering
and value the company at more than $4.7 billion, according to
regulatory filing on Thursday.
The move paves the way for Blackstone to bring other real
estate companies to the public market.
"It is their first property IPO," Green Street Advisors
analyst Cedrik Lachance said. "When you look at what Blackstone
owns, there are many more property companies that could be
exited via the public market. So you want this first IPO to have
a certain amount of success."
Brixmor, which first filed for an IPO in July, will be
offering 37.5 million shares, at a range of $19 to $21 per share
according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. Including an overallotment of 5.625 million shares,
the IPO at the higher end could raise $905.63 million, valuing
the company at $4.73 billion.
Real estate has been the chief driver of Blackstone's
financial success, and Jonathan Gray, global head of real estate
is seen as a candidate to succeed Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Schwarzman.
In the third quarter, real estate accounted for 64.7 percent
of Blackstone's economic net income (ENI), the company said on
Thursday. ENI is a measure of profitability that takes into
account the mark-to-market value of its portfolio.
"You can't look at IPOs for us as exits," Blackstone
President Tony James said during a conference call with
journalists. "You can look at it as the appetizer before the
meal."
Blackstone wants the IPO price to be viewed as a bargain in
order to entice buyers, enable the stock to trade well and "be
viewed favorably because we're going to be owners for three or
four years after that," James said.
Blackstone has about six of its companies, many of them real
estate companies, in various stages of either being sold or in
the IPO process.
In addition to Brixmor, it has filed IPO plans for U.S.
hotel operators Hilton Worldwide Inc and budget hotel operator
Extended Stay America. It may sell or IPO budget hotel chain La
Quinta Inns & Suites.
Farther down the road, its warehouse and distribution center
company IndCorp Properties and single-family homes for rent
company Invitation Homes also could be slated for IPOs.
Brixmor has 522 shopping centers, about 70 percent of which
are anchored by supermarkets. The portfolio is 92 percent
occupied. The company intends to list on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "BRX".
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Wells
Fargo Securities and Barclays are among the lead underwriters
for the IPO.