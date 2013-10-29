Oct 29 Brixmor Property Group Inc, a shopping
center operator owned by Blackstone Group LP, priced its
enlarged initial public offering at the midpoint of its expected
range, raising $825 million in proceeds.
The company sold 41.25 million shares in the offering at $20
each, New York-based Brixmor said in a statement on Tuesday.
Brixmor, which is valued at about $4.4 billion at the IPO
price, had expected to sell 37.5 million shares at $19 to $21
each.
Blackstone has moved aggressively to sell or take public its
real estate assets. It filed in September to take U.S. hotel
operator Hilton Worldwide Inc public and also registered for an
IPO of hotel chain Extended Stay America Inc.
Brixmor has 521 shopping centers, which span the country
from California to Maine.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Wells
Fargo Securities and Barclays are among the lead underwriters
for the IPO.
Shares of the company are scheduled to begin trading on the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BRX" on Wednesday.