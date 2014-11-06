WARSAW Nov 6 Polish broadcaster TVN shifted to a slightly smaller than expected net profit of 17.2 million zlotys ($5.1 million) in the third quarter after one-off debt refinancing dragged its bottom line into the red a year earlier, TVN said on Thursday.

Analysts expected TVN, which competes for advertisers with Polish public broadcaster TVP and Cyfrowy Polsat's terrestrial arm, to show a bottom line of 21 million zlotys after a 170 million loss a year ago.

Quarterly revenue for the group, which runs Polish versions of international formats MasterChef and Project Runway, rose 7 percent to 328.5 million zlotys, just above the 328 million threshold seen by analysts. (1 US dollar = 3.3766 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)