(Repeats Thursday story with no changes to text)
WARSAW Oct 16 Vivendi's Canal+ and
media holding ITI said on Thursday they would "review options"
regarding their 51-percent stake in Polish broadcaster TVN
following interest from potential buyers.
"The management boards in ITI and Canal+ advise that in the
course of recent months they have been contacted by strategic
and financial investors willing to buy the controlling stake in
the TVN group," the statement read.
"To respond to the interest, decisions have been made to
hold a strategic review of options regarding the jointly held 51
percent stake in TVN group."
Three years ago Canal+ agreed to buy a minority stake in an
ITI-owned company holding a 51 percent stake in TVN in a deal
under which Canal+ and TVN merged their Polish pay-TV units.
Under the agreement, Canal+ was entitled to acquire the
remaining part of the controlling stake in TVN from ITI over
time.
The French group, for which Poland is the second biggest
market, added it wanted to continue operating its pay-TV
platform nc+, which has a client base of 2.2 million. TVN holds
32 percent in nc+.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)