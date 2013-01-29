BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin renews its normal course issuer bid
* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc says board filed a notice to renew, for a 12-month period, its normal course issuer bid, which will expire on June 5, 2017
NEW YORK Jan 29 Broadcom Corp : * Shares were down 2 percent after the bell following the release of its results
* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc says board filed a notice to renew, for a 12-month period, its normal course issuer bid, which will expire on June 5, 2017
* Och-Ziff Capital Management - as of June 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $32.4 billion