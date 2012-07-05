NEW YORK, July 5 Emulex Corp has agreed
to pay Broadcom Corp a $58 million license fee in a
partial settlement of patent infringement litigation.
The companies said on Thursday that the agreement would
result in the dismissal of some Broadcom patent infringement
claims against Emulex in the U.S. district court in Santa Ana,
California.
However, litigation regarding some other Broadcom patents
was not dismissed as part of the agreement.
Under the pact Emulex will receive a license to use three
Broadcom patents and related families for fiber channel, a
storage networking technology. Emulex will also provide certain
rights to Broadcom protecting it against Emulex patent
assertions.
The companies did not disclose other terms of their
agreement.