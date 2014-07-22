SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 Broadcom posted lower second-quarter revenue on Tuesday that slightly missed Wall Street's expectations as the chipmaker plans to exit the fiercely competitive cellular baseband business.

Broadcom, a leader in connectivity chips with features like Wifi and Bluetooth, reported second-quarter revenue of $2.04 billion, down 2.3 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected second-quarter revenue of $2.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)