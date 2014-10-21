PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects fourth paragraph to show non-GAAP earnings in third quarter, not second quarter)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 Broadcom posted higher third-quarter revenue on Tuesday that exceeded Wall Street's expectations as the chipmaker focused on networking and broadband chips, sending its shares 4 percent higher.
Broadcom, a leader in connectivity chips with features like Wifi and Bluetooth, reported third-quarter revenue of $2.26 billion, up 5.3 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected third-quarter revenue of $2.17 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the third quarter, Broadcom had a net profit of $98 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with a net profit of $316 million, or 55 cents a share, last year.
It said revenue in the fourth quarter would be $2.0 billion to $2.15 billion, with the midpoint of its forecast at $2.075 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share were 91 cents in the third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected third-quarter revenue of $2.17 billion and fourth-quarter revenue of $2.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Broadcom's stock rose 3.8 percent in extended trading after closing up 2.84 percent at $37.33 in regular Nasdaq trade. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr)
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.