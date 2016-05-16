May 16 Broadmedia Corp :

* Says it issued 400,000 new shares at 50 million yen via private placement to the president of the co on May 16

* Says it issued 1st series unsecured convertible bonds with warrants worth 1 billion yen via private placement to Japan Opportunities Master Fund Ltd. on May 16

* Says bonds with no interest rate and maturity date May 16, 2019, with conversion price of 105 yen per share

