May 24 Broadmedia Corp :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary BMGC took over assets held by G-cluster Global (GCG), including technology (patent rights), trademark rights, shares of subsidiaries of GCG, fixed assets like server for continuing of cloud game business

* Says G-cluster Global has been dissolved on May 23

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bIlV3x

