* Offer is below what Broadspectrum rejected a year ago
* Gives Ferrovial access to lucrative immigration contract
* Target's biggest shareholder says offer is too low
* Rights advocate urges Ferrovial investors to block deal
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Dec 7 Spanish infrastructure giant
Ferrovial SA on Monday made a cut-price offer for the
firm running Australia's controversial offshore refugee camps,
seizing on the target's poor standing with investors as an
opportunity for growth.
Ferrovial offered A$692 million ($508 million) in cash for
Sydney-listed Broadspectrum Ltd, well short of the A$1
billion it offered a year ago in a proposal the camp operator
rejected as too low.
The deal would put the Spanish conglomerate in line for a
five-year immigration detention contract, widely expected to be
worth about A$2.7 billion, which Broadspectrum is due to renew
in March. Ferrovial-owned interests run prisoner escort services
in the U.K. and several prisons in Spain.
Broadspectrum said it would consider the proposal but
Richard Whiteoak, an analyst at fund manager Allan Gray which is
Broadspectrum's biggest shareholder with 19 percent, said the
offer was "opportunistic".
"We don't think it recognises the full value of the
company," he said.
Broadspectrum shares jumped 49 percent to A$1.27, still
below Ferrovial's A$1.35 per share offer because of doubt the
deal would go ahead. Broadspectrum, formerly known as Transfield
Services, rejected a A$2.00 offer from Ferrovial a year ago.
Human rights advocates urged Ferrovial shareholders to block
the deal amid United Nations criticism of Australia's policy of
detaining asylum seekers who arrive by boat on the Pacific
island nation of Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus Island,
where some 2,000 people are currently held.
"Ferrovial's investors should be very concerned about the
legal, financial and reputational risks that come with
participation in the serious and systemic human rights abuses
taking place in Australia's offshore detention centres," said
Rachel Ball, director of advocacy at Australia's Human Rights
Law Centre.
Detainees have alleged they have been subjected to physical
and sexual abuse at camps run by Broadspectrum. The company
denies any wrongdoing.
For Broadspectrum, the Ferrovial offer presents a lifeline
to investors as a public backlash against the offshore detention
policy spreads into the funds management industry.
The company's shares have lost half their value over the
past year as several large pension funds have sold out of
Broadspectrum under pressure from policyholders uncomfortable
with its biggest-earning business.
A Ferrovial takeover would create a buffer between the
Australian firm and investors, since Ferrovial is listed in
Madrid.
"This deal provides (Ferrovial) with a platform for growth
into Australia at a 30 percent discount to their first offer
that was knocked back ... and no potential shareholder backlash
domestically," said Matthew Felsman, a private wealth adviser at
APP Securities Pty Ltd.
($1 = 1.3626 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)