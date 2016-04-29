(Adds share price movement, Ferrovial comment)
SYDNEY, April 29 Australian immigration
detention camp operator Broadspectrum Ltd agreed to
support a A$769 million ($586 million) bid from Spain's
Ferrovial SA after Papua New Guinea vowed to shut its
camp there, sending its share price soaring.
Broadspectrum's board had previously urged shareholders to
reject several offers from infrastructure giant Ferrovial, most
recently on April 6, but said late on Thursday that the PNG
decision had increased uncertainty over its future earnings.
Ferrovial said it welcomed the change of heart. The group
controls 31.2 percent of Broadspectrum's shares and needs more
than 50 percent acceptance by Monday evening for the takeover to
succeed.
On Wednesday, the PNG high court ruled that a detention
centre Broadspectrum runs for the Australian government housing
more than 800 Australia-bound refugees was unlawful. The PNG
government said it would shut the camp.
Broadspectrum shares jumped 33 percent in early trade on
Friday to a nine-month intraday high of A$1.495, in line with
Ferrovial's A$1.50-per-share offer, while the broader market
fell 0.2 percent.
Despite the about-face, shareholders may regret the
company's decision to reject a higher A$2 a share offer in 2014
as too low.
Broadspectrum, which also runs an Australian detention
centre on the small Pacific island of Nauru, has been counting
on government contracts like the Papua New Guinea detention camp
to diversify out of the beaten-down mining sector.
The PNG decision "has increased the level of near-term
uncertainty to (Broadspectrum's) contract with the (Australian)
Department of Immigration and Border Protection, and future
earnings that may be derived from it", the company said in a
statement.
Noting that the Ferrovial offer closes on May 2,
Broadspectrum said "it is unlikely that the company will have
certainty as to the potential impacts before the current
scheduled closing date".
($1 = 1.3125 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)