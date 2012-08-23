NEW YORK Aug 22 Broadview Networks Holdings Inc.
, a communications and information technology
provider/operator, filed for a pre-packaged Chapter 11
bankruptcy on Wednesday.
The company, headquartered in Rye Brook, N.Y., filed papers
in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan listing $258.3 million in
assets at the end of the first quarter and $373.4 million in
liabilities.
The pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy application is agreed
among creditors and shareholders before the document is filed,
and is designed to reduce the time needed for the applicant's
financial re-organization.
The company had been exploring merger, refinancing and
restructuring options during the last 18 months in an effort to
have enough capital by the time $300 million in senior secured
notes matured Sept. 1, CEO Michael Robinson said in a
declaration filed in court.
But due to "macro-economic trends and trends specific toindustry," neither new financing or a sale
occurred in time, he said.
Broadview said in a statement on Wednesday the pre-packaged
plan would enable the company to eliminate half its debt.
"With a more appropriate capital structure to support our
strategic plan and business objectives, we will have greater
financial flexibility and liquidity to pursue cloud-based growth
opportunities," Broadview said in the statement.
Broadview is seeking court approval of $25 million in
debtor-in-possession financing. The company said it anticipates
finishing its restructuring by the end of 2012.
"We feel optimistic it will be a very steam lined
restructuring," said Rachel Strickland, a lawyer for Broadview
at Willie Farr & Gallagher.
Ever core Group LLC is acting as financial adviser to
Broadview. Dechert and FTI Consulting are advising an ad
hoc group of noteholders.
The case is In re Broadview Networks Holdings Inc., U.S.
Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, 12-13579