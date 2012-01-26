* Q4 rev down 17 pct to $4.19 mln

* Q4 adj loss $0.30 vs adj EPS $0.14 yr-ago

* Shares fall as much as 15 pct

Jan 26 E-Commerce business solutions provider BroadVision Inc's quarterly revenue fell, hurt by lower demand for its services, sending its shares down as much as 15 percent after the bell.

For the fourth-quarter, the company reported a loss of $1.8 million, or 40 cents per share, compared with earnings of $280,000, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it reported a loss 30 cents a share.

Revenue fell 17 percent to $4.19 million. Services revenue fell 28 percent to $2.59 million.

Shares of the Redwood City-California based company were trading down 12 percent at $19.30 after the bell. They closed at $22.03 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.