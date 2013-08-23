PARIS Aug 23 The 2001 global hit movie
"Amelie", a whimsical romance set in Paris' cobblestone
Montmartre district, is headed to Broadway as U.S. composer Dan
Messe works on adapting it into a stage musical.
The planned adaptation would be the latest in a string of
international hit films to get stagings on Broadway, including
"Matilda", "The Lion King" and "Billy Elliot".
Amelie, a feel-good film directed by Frenchman Jean-Pierre
Jeunet, tells the tale of a quirky waitress who tries to put
right the lives of those around her with secret good turns or
mischievous pranks while struggling herself to find love.
Nominated for five Oscars, it became the most successful
French movie outside France until "The Intouchables" overtook it
last year, selling 23 million cinema tickets worldwide and
propelling French actress Audrey Tautou to stardom.
The film was berated by some French critics for being too
sugary, however, and even the soundtrack's author Yann Tiersen
has since called the movie's folklore "irritating".
Messe says his musical will be noticeably different.
The indie-folk songwriter is planning his own score
completely different from the accordion-and-piano waltzes that
endeared the film to millions of moviegoers.
"I'm not interested in doing Parisian music. I don't think
I'm even going to use accordion in my score," he said in a
recent interview with Paste, a monthly U.S. music magazine.
On the Facebook page of his Brooklyn-based band, Hem, Messe
said he was writing the score with playwright Craig Lucas and
composer Nathan Tysen.
"The music sounds like mine. But certainly, I'm not playing
up the Americana elements either," he told Paste. "I'm not
having pedal steel and fiddle, but it'll be hyper-romantic and
playful more than anything."
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Catherine Bremer and
Pravin Char)