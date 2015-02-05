BRIEF-TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO rises quarter-on-quarter
* Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions
WASHINGTON Feb 5 Broadwind Energy will pay $1 million to settle civil charges over alleged accounting and disclosure violations that U.S regulators said kept investors in the dark about reduced business and a decline in the company's financial prospects.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the Chicago-based company's former CEO J. Cameron Drecoll and former CFO Stephanie Kushner also settled the matter and agreed to collectively pay $700,000 in penalties and disgorgement.
Broadwind Energy neither admitted nor denied the charges in its settlement with the SEC. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SHANGHAI, May 4 China stocks were flat at midday on Thursday, as strong gains in small-caps offset a survey showing softer services sector activity which raised concerns over growing economic risks.