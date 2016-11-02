Nov 2 Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy network gear maker Brocade Communications Systems Inc for $5.5 billion in cash, to expand its fibre channel and storage businesses.

The $12.75 per share offer represents a premium of 46.7 percent to Brocade's Friday close. Bloomberg reported on Monday that Brocade was in talks to sell itself.

Singapore-based Broadcom, formerly called Avago, is known for its connectivity chips while California-based Brocade makes networking hardware, software and storage products. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)