* Q4 adj EPS $0.16 vs est $0.10

* Q4 rev $550 mln vs est $527.3 mln

* Sees Q1 rev $530 mln-$550 mln vs est $535 mln

* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.12-$0.14 vs est $0.11

Nov 21 Brocade Communications' quarterly results trumped Wall Street estimates and the data storage gear maker forecast first-quarter profit above expectations as the company's share buyback program bears fruit.

The San Jose, California-based company's stock rose 6 percent in extended trading. They had closed at $4.48 on Monday on Nasdaq.

Brocade forecast current quarter earnings of 12-14 cents a share on revenue of $530-$550 million and said the full benefit of its repurchase of 46.5 million shares, worth $200 million, in the fourth quarter was reflected in its first-quarter outlook.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 11 cents a share on revenue of $535 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The staggering growth of tablets and smartphones has led to the need to manage traffic and storage of huge data, boosting demand for Brocade's server and storage management tools.

In the fourth quarter, sales from its storage segment -- which brings in about 70 percent of the company's total revenue, rose 8 percent sequentially to $361.3 million.

Brocade said it saw greater demand for its 16 gigabit fibrechannel network products, after months of facing OEM transition problems.

Peer F5 Networks, which reported results last month, also witnessed similar trends and forecast strong 2012 revenue growth of 20 percent.

For the reported quarter, Brocade's net loss was $4 million, or 1 cent a share, compared with an income of $22 million, or 5 cents a share, a year ago.

But, excluding special items, the company earned 16 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of 10 cents a share.

Revenue, at least a tenth of which comes from EMC Corp , HP and IBM, rose $1 million to $550 million, above consensus estimates of $527.3 million. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)