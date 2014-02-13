Feb 13 Network equipment maker Brocade
Communications Systems Inc posted a first-quarter
profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by lower
costs.
The company's shares rose 8 percent in extended trading.
Brocade reported net income of $80.9 million, or 18 cents
per share for the quarter ended Jan. 25, compared with a net
loss of $21.3 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier. (link.reuters.com/gag86v)
Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents per share.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $564.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 20 cents per
share on revenue of $550.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Brocade shares closed at $9.43 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)