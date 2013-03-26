March 26 Brocade Communications Systems Inc
:
* U.S. announces criminal insider trading charges against
former foundry
networks executive david riley, and hedge fund analyst
matthew teeple
* U.S. says riley leaked tips about foundry to teeple, who then
caused others
to trade based on the insider information
* U.S. says teeple was an analyst for an investment advisory
firm to a San
Francisco family of hedge funds
* U.S. says the trades resulted in more than $27 million
profits and avoided
losses by the San Francisco firm
* U.S. also announces unsealing of guilty plea of co-defendant
john johnson to
related conspiracy, securities fraud charges
* U.S. says SEC has announced related civil charges againts
riley, teeple,
johnson
* U.S. says some leaks related to acquisition of foundry by
Brocade
Communications Systems Inc
* U.S. says teeple was also an acquaintance of Karl Motey, a
cooperating
witness in government's insider trading probe
* U.S. says riley, teeple each charged with three securities
fraud counts, one
conspiracy count