Nov 18 Brocade Communications Systems Inc : * 8-k * Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 * Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.14 * For Q1 14, expect san revenue to be up 3% to 5% qtr./qtr. * Q4 revenue fell 3 percent to $559 million * Q4 revenue $559 million versus $578 million year-ago * Q4 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $554.2 million -- Thomson