SYDNEY, July 3 Brockman Mining Ltd
said on Wednesday it has struck an agreement with
Australia's Aurizon Holdings to develop rail and port
infrastructure, a move crucial to the Chinese firm's efforts to
start producing iron ore.
Brockman said it had appointed rail freight operator Aurizon
as its exclusive supplier to develop and operate the
infrastructure it needs for its planned Marillana and Opthalmia
projects in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region in Western
Australia.
A tight grip on costly rail access to the region by Rio
Tinto , BHP Billiton and
Fortescue Metals Group is the biggest hurdle for
aspiring producers.
Brockman, which last month applied to the state government
for access to Fortescue's rail line, said the relationship with
Aurizon allows for either a new heavy haul railway to be
developed by Aurizon or a third party, an existing railway
operated by a third party, or a combination of all three.
Brockman's bid for access to Fortescue's port and rail unit,
The Pilbara Infrastructure (TPI), is seen as potentially paving
the way for others like Atlas Mining and Flinders Mines
, to open new mines without having to build
multi-billion dollar rail lines.
Brockman Australia Chief Executive Russell Tipper said the
Aurizon deal was a "logical partnership motivated to advance an
infrastructure solution in the East Pilbara that will benefit
all juniors."
Fortescue has long said it wants to give other smaller
miners access to its rail line, after having failed in its own
efforts to force mega miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton to open
their rail lines, but has so far been unable to agree on terms.
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)