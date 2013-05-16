* Pressure on Fortescue amid talks to sell rail stake
* Could pave way for Atlas, Flinders Mines rail access
* First test of state rail access rules, pricing
(Adds Brockman comments, details)
MELBOURNE, May 16 Brockman Mining Ltd
said on Thursday it has applied for access to
Fortescue Metals Group's iron ore rail line, a move
crucial to the Chinese firm's efforts to start producing iron
ore.
Rail access is the biggest hurdle to aspiring iron ore
producers in Western Australia, and if Brockman is successful in
its bid it could open the way for others, like Atlas Mining
and Flinders Mines, to open new mines without
having to build multi-billion dollar rail lines.
The proposal steps up pressure on Fortescue to open up
access to its rail lines just as the world no.4 iron ore miner
is in talks to sell a stake in its port and rail unit, The
Pilbara Infrastructure (TPI), to help pay down debt.
Brockman wants to discuss terms with TPI to haul up to 20
million tonnes of iron ore a year for 20 years, starting in
2016, in the first test of state rules that require TPI to offer
access to rival miners at regulated rates.
Fortescue has long said it wanted to give other smaller
miners access to its rail line, after having failed in its own
efforts to force mega miners Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton to open their rail lines.
However miners like Atlas and Brockman, which was taken over
by Hong Kong-based limousine company Wah Nam International last
year, have been unable to agree on terms with Fortescue up to
now.
"We've been pursuing commercial negotiations with parties
for some time without success," Brockman Australia's CEO Russell
Tipper said in an interview released to the Australian stock
exchange.
With Brockman's application to the state regulator, an
independent umpire will be brought in to help reach an
agreement.
"The state-based process that we are pursuing is not about
litigation; it's about negotiating fair terms with the railway
owner," Tipper said.
Brockman only wants to use the rail lines and plans to hire
a haulage operator, possibly Aurizon Holdings, to run
trains on the network. It already has port access at Port
Hedland, the biggest iron ore export port in Australia.
Tipper said Brockman would continue to pursue all possible
rail options, including an ongoing study with Atlas and Aurizon
to build a new rail line in the iron ore-rich Pilbara.
"We're certainly looking at strategic investment partners to
come in and help us fund the mine development. However, we won't
be able to conclude those discussions until we have a firm rail
solution," he said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)