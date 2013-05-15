China May official services PMI rises to 54.5 vs 54.0 in May
BEIJING, May 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE May 16 Brockman Mining Ltd said on Thursday it has applied for access to Fortescue Metals Group's iron ore rail line, a move crucial to the Chinese firm's efforts to start producing iron ore.
Brockman wants to discuss terms with Fortescue's port and rail unit, The Pilbara Infrastructure, to haul up to 20 million tonnes of iron ore a year for 20 years, starting in 2016, under state rules that require TPI to offer access to rival miners. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait)
VICTORIA, British Columbia, May 30 The two parties set to take power in Canada's Pacific province of British Columbia vowed on Tuesday to block Kinder Morgan Inc's plans to expand an oil pipeline, setting up a fight with energy-rich Alberta and the federal government.