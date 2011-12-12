SYDNEY Dec 12 The Australian unit of Hong
Kong-Listed Wah Nam on Monday offered to buy the
shares it does not own in Brockman Resources valuing it
at A$438.7 million ($446.27 million), representing a 34 percent
premium to the last traded price.
Wah Nam International Australia Pty Ltd, which owns
55.33 percent of iron ore miner Brockman, offered A$1.50 in cash
and 18 of its shares in an offer unanimously recommended by
Brockman's board.
The offer follows a series acquisitions in the Australian
mining sector, which is feeding the booming Asian demand.
($1 = 0.9830 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)