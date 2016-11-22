Nov 22 A former Morgan Stanley broker who
was barred from the securities industry later solicited $2.7
million from 10 elderly and retired investors without disclosing
that his license was revoked, U.S. securities regulators said on
Tuesday.
The broker, Rafael Calleja, told investors that their
principal was insured and they would receive a fixed rate of
return in one year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
said in a complaint filed in Miami federal court.
Calleja used at least $123,000 of the investors' money for
golf outings, cruises and other personal enjoyment, the SEC
said.
Neither Calleja nor his lawyer was available to comment.
Calleja will have an opportunity to defend against the SEC's
allegation in a civil proceeding.
In 2012, Calleja, who was a broker for Morgan Stanley
in Tampa, Florida, from 2008-2011, agreed to a permanent bar
from the securities industry for misconduct engaged in at prior
firms, according to a settlement with the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Wall Street's industry funded
watchdog.
The misconduct included using an ATM card to make a total of
$67,300 in withdrawals from a customer's securities account
between 2005 and 2007 while a broker for Bank of America Corp's
Merrill Lynch unit, making trades without the customer's
permission and recommending a risky investment strategy for the
customer, who had mental disabilities, FINRA had said.
Calleja neither admitted nor denied FINRA's allegations,
according to the settlement.
In 2014, Calleja, 42, part-owned and managed Miami-based
Tower Trade Group USA LLC through which he sold privately issued
securities that were not SEC-registered, the SEC said. Calleja
was not allowed to sell privately issued securities, which are
SEC regulated, because of his disciplinary history, the agency
said.
Calleja failed to disclose virtually any information to the
investors, including that the funds would be sent offshore to be
invested by a foreign company affiliated with his firm, the SEC
said.
The foreign affiliate began investing the funds in November
2014, about eight months after the initial investor deposit, but
did not invest the bulk of the funds until the end of January
2015, nearly a year after the initial investor deposit, the SEC
said.
After discovering that Calleja misused the investors' funds,
it re-paid everyone in full, even covering the shortfall caused
by Calleja's misappropriation, the SEC said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Leslie Adler)