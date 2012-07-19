July 19 A broker's spontaneity may help liven up
boring client seminars, but watch out: too much showmanship can
raise red flags and even lead to a visit by regulators.
Seminars will always be popular tools for bolstering
business ties and attracting new clients, but they involve more
thought than simply showing off your knowledge about managing
investment risk during shaky economic times.
Starting next year, the planning may be about to get
tougher. U.S. brokers will need to become more disciplined about
managing invitations, preparing presentations and most
importantly, sticking to the script during their public
appearances.
That's because attention to those details by compliance
officers will likely intensify as brokerages prepare for a new
rule from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that takes
effect Feb. 4, 2013.
The new rule redefines different types of communications
with the public, which can include literature for retail and
institutional investors. It also sets some new standards for
other types of communications.
Among the changes: brokers must have a "reasonable basis"
for securities they recommend during so-called "public
appearances," such as client seminars. FINRA's guidance does not
spell out what "reasonable basis" means, so use common sense and
avoid off-the-wall recommendations. The new rules also require
brokers to disclose certain conflicts of interest during
presentations, including extra fees they receive to promote
certain securities.
Since regulators are often keen to examine brokerages for
compliance with newly minted rules, brokerages themselves will
likely be inclined to pay more attention to each broker's
process for developing and presenting the seminar. In fact, at
least one brokerage hires consultants to observe their brokers
during seminars, to ensure they are sticking to the topic and
pre-approved materials.
That means brokers will increasingly work alongside their
firms' advertising and compliance departments before the seminar
begins, said Jervis Hough, founder of Taurus Compliance
Consulting LLC in Aventura, Florida.
Smaller firms without the compliance manpower to plod
through those materials can use an advertising review service
available through FINRA to ensure they are compliant. Fees for
the service vary, but could cost about $600 to review four
10-page documents for the seminar. "When in doubt, submit it,"
Hough said.
OFF THE PATH
Some brokerages try to ease the compliance burden for their
advisers by offering a choice of several pre-approved seminar
programs that include invitations, slideshow presentations and
other details.
Topics for educational seminars by Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney advisers, for example, range from mutual funds to
annuities, according to a spokeswoman.
Challenges crop up, however, when none of the canned
seminars are in synch with certain aspects of a broker's
investment philosophy, said a Midwest-based Morgan Stanley
broker.
Covering other topics off the script, such as municipal
bonds or single stocks, would mean developing a custom
presentation in which all materials would be subject to review
by the branch manager, he said. A second review by a company
team could be required if the branch manager has concerns.
That takes time, anywhere from a few days to weeks, and
obviously, more work.
For one Pennsylvania-based adviser affiliated with LPL
Financial, the approval process for his investing and
tax seminars takes between three days and a week. Still, he does
not bother to set a date for the event until the compliance
department signs off.
BIG BROTHER WATCHING
Here are the consequences of not being careful: FINRA
examiners have been known to question brokerage compliance
officers about how they check-up on whether advisers stick to
seminar programs approved by the firm, say compliance
professionals.
Hiring "mystery consultants" to observe seminars is one way
that firms can accomplish that goal. That possibility should be
enough to encourage that brokers stick to the program. At least
one brokerage is relying on that practice, according to a person
familiar with the matter. It may also be in play at other firms,
say compliance professionals.
Even more serious: the possibility that a FINRA examiner may
be watching. It is unusual and typically occurs during the
course of an enforcement action, but it happens.
Just ask Francois Cooke, a former FINRA examiner who is now
a managing director at ACA Compliance Group in Boca Raton,
Florida. He would sign in at seminars, using his real name and
affiliation, to "just sit there" and observe.
That does not mean the presentation must be a monotone
reading of a detailed script, or that brokers cannot crack some
jokes along the way. Sticking to the points covered in a
pre-approved outline is typically compliant. But slipping in a
slideshow presentation that shows different potential returns
than the one your firm already approved could raise some
eyebrows.
There are, of course, other ways to forge client
relationships without the compliance hassles of running a
seminar. In fact, all the paperwork could make a wine tasting
seem that much more appealing.