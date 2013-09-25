NEW YORK, Sept 25 A unit of hedge fund Citadel
LLC and a spinoff of Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday they will
join forces in a bid to create a seamless passage for an order
from inception to clearinghouse by bridging the disparate worlds
of traders and asset managers.
Citadel Technology and REDI Holdings, a former unit in which
Goldman retains a minority state, aim to integrate what
have been two distinct areas: an order entry and portfolio
management platform that often was viewed as stodgy, with
execution services for trading desks that were far more nimble.
There are perhaps a dozen vendors fighting to conquer the
gap between portfolio management and trading desk activities, a
back-office-type space served by what is being called order and
execution management systems.
"We believe we have the winning formula," said Stuart
Breslow, managing director of Citadel Technology. Citadel gained
a stake in REDI and a seat on its board in the July spinoff.
Breslow said the collective fee pool for order and execution
management technology is about $1.65 billion a year.
REDI's main clients are hedge funds, brokers and
institutional investors, but registered investment advisers and
asset management offices for wealthy families also are potential
clients, said Rishi Nangalia, chief executive of the firm.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas
and private equity firm Lightyear Capital also
acquired stakes in REDI two months ago. The ownership breakdown
was not disclosed, but Goldman no longer controls the company.